A road is closed on the East Sussex border with Kent due to a burst water main.

National Highways has reported that the A259 is closed in both directions between the A268 (Rye) and the A2070 (Brookland).

“The burst water main was first discovered at approximately 4am this morning,” a spokesperson for the company said.

"Utility companies are on scene and are assessing the water main for repairs. The road has been closed in both directions to allow this work to take place safely at scene.”

Motorists travelling westbound are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol visible on local road signs.

The spokesperson added: “Westbound traffic from the A2070 Brenzett roundabout will be directed onto the A259 towards New Romney. At the A259 junction with the B2075, Romney Road, it will turn right into the B2075 towards Lydd.

"It will then, having reached Lydd, travel through it on Harden Road, Robin Hood Lane and Tourney Road. It will exit Lydd towards Jury's Gap Road and travel towards Camber.

"The route takes traffic through Camber on the Lydd Road which merges with the Camber Road as it exits the town.

"Camber Road will then take traffic back to the A259 at East Guldeford where traffic can resume its journey on the A259.”

Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the ‘above diversion route in reverse’ – following the hollow diamond diversion symbol visible on local road signs.