NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
Police search river after woman, 22 ‘vanished’ from her home
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree

Burst water main on Sussex border as road closure in place between Rye and Kent

A road is closed on the East Sussex border with Kent due to a burst water main.
By Sam Morton
Published 21st Jun 2023, 08:01 BST

National Highways has reported that the A259 is closed in both directions between the A268 (Rye) and the A2070 (Brookland).

“The burst water main was first discovered at approximately 4am this morning,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Utility companies are on scene and are assessing the water main for repairs. The road has been closed in both directions to allow this work to take place safely at scene.”

Most Popular

Motorists travelling westbound are advised to follow the solid triangle diversion symbol visible on local road signs.

The spokesperson added: “Westbound traffic from the A2070 Brenzett roundabout will be directed onto the A259 towards New Romney. At the A259 junction with the B2075, Romney Road, it will turn right into the B2075 towards Lydd.

"It will then, having reached Lydd, travel through it on Harden Road, Robin Hood Lane and Tourney Road. It will exit Lydd towards Jury's Gap Road and travel towards Camber.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The route takes traffic through Camber on the Lydd Road which merges with the Camber Road as it exits the town.

National Highways has reported that the A259 is closed in both directions between the A268 (Rye) and the A2070 (Brookland).National Highways has reported that the A259 is closed in both directions between the A268 (Rye) and the A2070 (Brookland).
National Highways has reported that the A259 is closed in both directions between the A268 (Rye) and the A2070 (Brookland).

"Camber Road will then take traffic back to the A259 at East Guldeford where traffic can resume its journey on the A259.”

Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the ‘above diversion route in reverse’ – following the hollow diamond diversion symbol visible on local road signs.

National Highways continued: “If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.”

Have you read?: Buckshole Reservoir in Hastings' Alexandra Park closed due to 'sewage leaks'

Cocaine and cannabis worth £930k and £100k cash seized by police in St Leonards

Five of the best places to go bird watching in Sussex

Related topics:A259SussexRyeKent