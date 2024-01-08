Call for entries as Sussex Heritage Awards launches for the 26th year

The much anticipated Sussex Heritage Trust Awards have launched today. Calling for new entries from the highest quality new buildings, conservation and rejuvenation projects, whilst also celebrating traditional craftmanship and skills. The Awards continue to raise the bar of excellence for heritage across East and West Sussex, and Brighton and Hove.

Do you have an architectural or landscape project in Sussex that could win a 2024 Sussex Heritage Trust Award? Could you nominate an individual who deserves praise and recognition for their work? Does your project inspire excellence in sustainability and biodiversity? The Sussex Heritage Trust will be taking entries until Friday, 22nd March 2024, please visit www.sussexheritagetrust.org.uk for a copy of the entry pack and application form.

For the third year, Irwin Mitchell, the national law firm with its roots firmly in Sussex, are to headline sponsor the Awards. NFU Mutual Chichester and Horsham Agencies also join the Awards as a brand new sponsor of the beautifully designed handcrafted slate plaques, made to be fixed to each winning projects. And, Kreston Reeves as joint sponsors of the Eco Awards, with Cowan Architects.

There are 11 categories to enter from small scale residential, public and community to building crafts. The Awards have special categories with The Eco Award, sponsored by Cowan Architects and The South Downs Award, sponsored by the South Downs National Park Authority. Past winners include the Looking Glass Lodge in Fairlight (Michael Kendrick Architects) – a unique woodland retreat set within a natural clearing in the High Weald AONB, Littlewood Lookout in Slindon (Built by Artizans Wood Ltd) – a woodland regeneration project at the centre of the National Trust’s Slindon Estate, Sackville House in East Grinstead (Clarke Roofing, Nicola Westbury, Tilleys Stonemasons, M. Marchant Specialists Lead Roofing Contractors and EM Joinery) – a Landmark Trust Grade II property which needed major restoration and The Byre, nr Polegate (Anthony Sherwin) – a rare agricultural 19th-century, Grade II listed building, which was restored and extended.

2023 Award winner in the Commercial category: Looking Glass Lodge, Fairlight

The Awards ceremony will take place at Lancing College Chapel on Wednesday 10th July 2024. Winners will receive a hand-crafted slate plaque presented by the President of the Sussex Heritage Trust, The Rt Hon Lord Egremont DL.

David Cowan, Chairman of the Sussex Heritage Trust said: “The Sussex Heritage Trust Awards continue to standout as the most important architectural and landscape Awards in Sussex. None of this would be possible without the support of our sponsors, our headline supporter: Irwin Mitchell, new sponsors, NFU Mutual Chichester and Horsham Agencies and Kreston Reeves, and our long-term supporters and friends: South Downs National Park Authority, Savills, Valley Builders, The Ernest Kleinwort Charitable Trust, Henry Adams, Gravetye Manor, Harvey’s Brewery, Lawson Commercial, Pilbeam Construction, RH and RW Clutton, Cowan Architects and Covers, Timber & Builders Merchants.”