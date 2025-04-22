Calls to support restoration of Lewes to Uckfield link

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lewes Rail Group has added its support to calls for the restoration of the Lewes to Uckfield rail link.

In summary, members have asked for the link to re-opened and the rail line to be reconnected near Eridge Station so trains can travel from the South Coast via Lewes and Uckfield to London and also to and from Tunbridge Wells.

The group thanks Transport for the South East for supporting the reopening of the line in its Strategic Infrastructure Plan (SIP.) And it adds its thanks for including a statement in the Draft Transport Strategy: 'Developing secondary corridors such as the Uckfield-Lewes line to offer alternative routes and ensure continuous connectivity.'

Reopening the line would add resilience to the key commuter route from the South Coast towards London they say. It would encourage commuters, travellers and tourists to be attracted to rail with a modal shift away from car transport.

New rail routes should be looked upon with equal merit to road construction. Rail provides low CO2 emissions, sustainable transport and the link provides a secondary route improving capacity and relieving traffic on the Brighton main line and on the A22/26/27 road network.

Members note significant benefits in opening this link with connections into the already existing track leading to Tunbridge Wells. Additionally, and with the right incentive, car drivers can be attracted onto the railway, thus relieving the congestion on the A26, especially throughout Lewes and the Cuilfail Tunnel and the junction with the A27 at Southerham.

They say there is wide-ranging support for the reopening of the line with East Sussex County Council acknowledging that the subject of restoration of this link 'continues to be of interest.' Lewes District Council has also been supportive of the reinstatement. Campaign groups like Railfuture and the Wealden Line Campaign who have been urging for many decades to get the line reopened will continue their campaigns.

Recently on BBC Politics South East, both Mims Davies (Conservative MP, East Grinstead and Uckfield) and James MacCleary (LibDem MP for Lewes) said they support the reopening of the link.

Lewes Rail Group goes on: "With the reopening of seven miles of track and the reconnection of an existing track to the main line near Eridge linking to Tunbridge Wells we could be looking at a rail project serving a population of more than 750,000 people - and that's without the wider commuter and tourist traffic that would be able to use the line."

