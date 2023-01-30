Turners Hill Fire Station posted about the incident on social media just after 4pm on Sunday, January 29.
A spokesperson said: “Lucky escape for a car driver today after smelling burning whilst driving his vehicle near Turners Hill. Crews wearing breathing apparatus used two high pressure hose reels to extinguish.”
A West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed: “Yesterday at 12.01pm we were called to a car on fire in East Street, Turners Hill. Joint Fire Control mobilised one fire engine from Turners Hill to the scene. Upon arrival the crew found a car well alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a high pressure hose reel to extinguish the fire.”
WSFRS said that the crew left the scene at 1.16pm.
