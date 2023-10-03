BREAKING
A car is reported to have rolled over in a crash on a major South Downs road this afternoon.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 15:24 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 15:40 BST
AA Traffic says that the car flipped over on the A283 Pulborough Road near the Crown Inn at Cootham, near Storrington.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of the accident which happened at around 1.30pm. Traffic is said to be coping well in the area.

We will have more on this as we get it.

