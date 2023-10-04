Sussex Police have said that an elderly woman was seriously injured in a car crash yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, October 3).

Police said they are now appealing for witnesses following a single-vehicle collision in Pulborough Road, Cootham, near Storrington, at around 2.30pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The vehicle, a white Honda Jazz, collided with a telegraph pole. An 86-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in a critical condition. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to email collisio[email protected] or call 101, quoting Operation Regis.”

Emergency crews on the scene on the A283 near Storrington on Tuesday afternoon, October 3

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said on Tuesday afternoon that a car had rolled over on the A283 Pulborough Road near the Crown Inn.