Cootham crash latest: 86-year-old woman taken to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’
Police said they are now appealing for witnesses following a single-vehicle collision in Pulborough Road, Cootham, near Storrington, at around 2.30pm.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The vehicle, a white Honda Jazz, collided with a telegraph pole. An 86-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in a critical condition. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to email collisio[email protected] or call 101, quoting Operation Regis.”
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said on Tuesday afternoon that a car had rolled over on the A283 Pulborough Road near the Crown Inn.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene and drivers were urged to avoid the area if possible. A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a fire engine from Storrington attended the incident.