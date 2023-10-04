BREAKING
Sussex Police have said that an elderly woman was seriously injured in a car crash yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, October 3).
By Lawrence Smith
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 12:10 BST
Police said they are now appealing for witnesses following a single-vehicle collision in Pulborough Road, Cootham, near Storrington, at around 2.30pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The vehicle, a white Honda Jazz, collided with a telegraph pole. An 86-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in a critical condition. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to email collisio[email protected] or call 101, quoting Operation Regis.”

Emergency crews on the scene on the A283 near Storrington on Tuesday afternoon, October 3Emergency crews on the scene on the A283 near Storrington on Tuesday afternoon, October 3
Emergency crews on the scene on the A283 near Storrington on Tuesday afternoon, October 3
AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/traffic-news said on Tuesday afternoon that a car had rolled over on the A283 Pulborough Road near the Crown Inn.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and drivers were urged to avoid the area if possible. A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that a fire engine from Storrington attended the incident.

