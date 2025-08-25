Celebrate independent cinemas at Hastings' Electric Palace

The Electric Palace cinema in Hastings Old Town is joining the rest of UK independent cinemas in a late-summer “celebration of all the joys that cinema can bring.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Annie Mannion, co-director of the Electric Palace, said: “During Saturday, August 30 and Sunday, August 31, head along to the Electric Palace cinema in Hastings Old Town to immerse yourself in cinema nostalgia, grab yourself some cool film merchandise and support your local independent cinema to continue when times are very tough for cinemas nationwide.

“Head along to the Electric Palace for special screenings, shopping and surprises at a nationwide celebration of cinemagoing. Marvel at the exhibition on the history of local cinemas, with an artist talk from Mercedes Burne-Hramseig, introducing her new show Haunted Movie Buildings of Hastings and St Leonards. Local businesses including Pizzarelli have also donated raffle prizes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Drop in for rare film memorabilia, merch and movie gifts. Your donations help the Electric Palace to survive and thrive despite decreasing audiences and increasing costs. Grab this opportunity to support your local community cinema, enjoy delicious refreshments and maybe even discover a new fave film.”

Tickets on https://www.electricpalacecinema.com/latest/national-cinema-days-2025

National Cinema Days weekend 2025 full line-up:

Saturday, August 30, 10.30am-3.30pm: Electric Palace Open House. “Drop in any time throughout the day for film memorabilia and merch and great movie-related gifts! All donations will help support the Electric Palace, your local community cinema.

“Hastings Old Town Club (next door to the cinema) also opens its doors on Saturday, August 30 for snooker, beer garden and fully stocked bar. Memberships welcome to any Hastings and Rother residents all year round.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4pm: The Smallest Show on Earth: “Classic comedy in which a couple inherits a failing movie theatre, appropriately nicknamed The Flea Pit, and the three eccentric senior citizens who work there.”

7.30pm: Scala!!! Or the Incredibly Strange Rise and Fall of the World's Wildest Cinema and How It Influenced a Mixed-up Generation of Weirdos and Misfits: “Heartfelt big screen documentary about the riotous inside story of the infamous sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll repertory cinema which inspired a generation during Britain's turbulent Thatcher years.”

Sunday, August 31, 11am: Bön and the West: “Award-winning documentary about how Bön's methods and practices for finding compassion and joy, amidst the technological and often chaotic world, are being embraced by modern students.

3pm: Haunted Movie Buildings of Hastings and Bexhill aka Those Killer Things plus Artist Talk. “An art exhibition of paintings, sketches and artefacts based on the fascinating and sometimes bloody history of cinemas in Hastings and Bexhill through the ages. Artist Talk from Mercedes Burne-Hramseig at 3pm and surprise celebratory film at 4pm. No need to book. It's free and first come first served: just show up and enjoy the event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4pm: Surprise Screening (PG). No need to book – just show up and enjoy the surprise family-friendly film.

7.30pm: B Movie: Plan 9 from Outer Space. “Plan 9 from Outer Space was the first B Movie ever shown at the Electric Palace, as part of its B Movie Fan Club, a monthly gathering of low-budget horror/sci-fi fans, but welcome to everyone.”

Annie added: “National Cinema Day is not just about entertainment. It’s a celebration of the art of filmmaking and the important role that cinemas play in our communities. Whether you’re a fan of drama, comedy, documentaries and more, join in to appreciate the unique experience of watching a film in a cinema, surrounded by fellow film fans and to keep the tradition of cinema-going alive.”

The Electric Palace is a community interest company, an independent cinema in Hastings Old Town that screens a wide range of films for the local community to share and enjoy.