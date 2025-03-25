Chance for Lewes residents to quiz MP James MacCleary

Lewes residents will get to quiz their MP James MacCleary on issues around transport, food, energy and nature as part of a Local Democracy Unwrapped season at Lewes Climate Hub this April.

Lewes residents will get to quiz their MP James MacCleary on issues around transport, food, energy and nature as part of a Local Democracy Unwrapped season at Lewes Climate Hub this April.

On Saturday, April 5 at 11am, the MP will take questions from people of all ages on issues focused on climate and the environment – what action he is looking to take locally and his thoughts on government policy in these areas.

In the afternoon, Town, District and County Councillor Wendy Mapleswill lead a discussion on what the proposed Mayoral Combined County Authority for Sussex and Brighton might mean for Lewes.

What could the new authority mean for decision-making and funding in areas such as housing, transport and the environment? Does it mean the end of our district council, and are the proposals, as some have said, ‘the death knell for local democracy?'

Saturday, April 12 will feature an interactive session with Love our Ouse on implementing the pioneering Ouse River Charter, asking how – in practical terms – the river can be given a voice in the decisions that affect it.

Saturday, April 19 will look at the future of democracy. This will include a session on the potential to set up a new ‘Centre for Democracy’ in Lewes at Bull House – the one-time home of radical thinker Thomas Paine, whose writings took a central role in the French and American revolutions.

Alison Jeffery of democracy campaigning organisation Compass will also facilitate a discussion about the role of different levels of government, and why voting in elections still matters.

Jane Carpenter of Lewes Climate Hub said: “At a time of potentially massive change in local government and threats to democracy around the world, we want to explore how we can still make democracy work for us and the planet. We hope this season will inspire Lewes people of all ages to see how their voice can be heard – and make a difference.”

Local Democracy Unwrapped, Saturday 5-19 April, Lewes Climate Hub, 32 High Street. www.lewesclimatehub.org

Susan King

Senior Reporter

Sussex Express

Mobile 07976 800 195