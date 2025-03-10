Chichester author promises escapism with western holiday romance

Chichester author Holly Thomson is in print with a western holiday romance, book one in a series.

Holly, aged 28, has written A Search of Kinds, self-published via Amazon KDP £12.99 (via amazon.co.uk).

“The book begins in rural West Sussex on a rainy January day before moving to Paradise Valley, Montana, USA as one of the main characters, Ellie Hunt, books a spontaneous, escapism-fuelled trip to stay with her digital friend on the ranch she works and lives on, following events which turn her life on its head. There she meets Jackson Childs, a surly cowboy who had not long moved to the area in search of distraction from the ghosts that seem to hunt him down in his own life.

“The idea behind the book really was born out of my own feelings of searching for belonging, the conflicting thoughts of upping sticks and moving to Montana or New Zealand in search of a new life, one that felt a bit more me. It is hugely significant to me as it embodies much of the dream lifestyle I would love for myself if circumstances at home in the UK were different. It felt like I could escape into that world, through the story – a feeling I am sure I am not alone in, especially during this cost of living crisis many of us are living through.

“The book really is aimed at women between the ages of 18 and 60-plus. I feel that there is enjoyment to be had at either ends of the spectrum but what an individual reader gains from the book will be different. I hope that they’ll be able to relate to the feelings or thoughts within the pages either currently or through reflection.

I don’t really know what inspired me, to be honest. Once the idea first sparked, the fire grew and the story evolved naturally as I wrote. I found the process really quite therapeutic. I enjoyed building the story and the escapism I found through describing the ranch, the views, the horses and so much more. I always find it fascinating that the picture I’ve painted in my head of Paradise Ridge, Jackson the cowboy or Cassidy for example, can be vastly different to how they appear in yours, despite the descriptive foundation being the same…”

A Search of Kinds will hopefully be one of three.

“I had always loved writing, at school (Great Ballard). As a young girl I was always writing creative stories, and in secondary school I always looked forward to English. The thought of essays excited me! My love of writing evolved into blogging and then, In The Country Magazine which I have also recently re-launched, within which I can exercise my journalistic skill and share rural stories. I first wrote a children’s book in lockdown, which I hope to publish in the future, but the idea for A Search of Kinds almost took over and I felt compelled to write it and bring it to life. Seeing people with my book in their hands, hearing their thoughts on it is totally surreal but fills me with such pride and gratitude for themfor their support.

“I would love to work with some local book shops who might be interested in supporting and stocking a local, self-published author. I did celebrate both the launch of the book and magazine with a small event held at Lordington Park. This was a great success and I even said a few words, though writing them is more my forte.”