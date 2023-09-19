Chichester charity shop collision sparks witness appeal
Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision that took place today (Tuesday, September 19) in Chichester city centre.
Emergency services attended North Street after receiving a report of a blue Skoda Fabia car colliding with the front of a shop around 12.15pm.
Four people – three pedestrians and the driver – have been taken to hospital for treatment.
Police said their injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening or life-changing at this time.
Enquiries into the collision are ongoing and anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information relating to the collision is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 622 of 19/09.