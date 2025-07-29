Chichester Festival Youth Theatre member takes suffragette musical to Edinburgh

Chichester’s Phoebe Perry is taking her original musical VOTE to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August with a cast of 15 talented young actors.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phoebe, aged 18, is promising a “powerful and moving production (which) explores the lesser-known, darker side of the Suffragette movement, celebrating courage, sacrifice and the cost of change through original song and storytelling.”

Phoebe said: “When I first began this project, I had very little knowledge of the struggles of the Suffragettes. I knew the name Emmeline Pankhurst and a vague account of someone being killed by the King’s horse, but I was unaware of the daily hardships and sacrifices the Suffragettes endured. Looking back now, I feel a deep sense of regret for how little I knew about their pivotal role in shaping the rights we enjoy today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phoebe, a former pupil of Westbourne House School and long-standing member of Chichester Festival Youth Theatre, began writing VOTE during the first Covid lockdown, aged just 13. What began as a creative spark during an uncertain time has evolved into a full-scale production, now on its way to the world’s biggest arts festival.

Following two school performances at Hurstpierpoint College, the show was spotted by a Member of Parliament which has led to an invitation to perform at the Houses of Parliament in 2028, marking 100 years since women gained equal voting rights in the UK.

Phoebe’s passion for theatre has been nurtured in Chichester through her time at school and in youth theatre. A formative moment came when she met Andrew Lloyd Webber at Chichester Festival Theatre during a performance of Half A Sixpence, a conversation that inspired her to keep writing.

To help fund the group’s trip to Edinburgh Fringe Festival, a special fundraising performance will take place on Monday, August 11 at 7pm at Millennium Hall, Westbourne House School. Tickets start from £15 and all funds will go towards taking the show to Edinburgh this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To book tickets for the performance at Westbourne House School visit - eventbrite.co.uk/e/vote-the-musical-fundraiser-event-tickets-1305160382839?aff=oddtdtcreator. Suitable for ages 12+.

Donations to support the production can also be made at: https://tinyurl.com/2kb6hsst

Tickets for Edinburgh Fringe performances (August 18–22, daily at 11am) are available on edfringe.com/tickets/whats-on/vote-the-musical

“The Edinburgh Fringe Festival is the largest arts festival in the world and an incredible platform for emerging talent,” says Phoebe. “It’s the perfect environment to introduce VOTE to a wider audience. However, the costs of participating in the festival are significant. Donations will help cover vital expenses such as accommodation for the cast, performance space, travel, technical support, and the festival registration fee.”