Chichester fund-raising to commemorate Leonard Bernstein and his city connection

Fund-raising has begun with the aim of honouring Leonard Bernstein and the Chichester Psalms with a memorial plaque erected on a prominent wall within the cathedral precincts.

Emma-Jane Wyatt, spokeswoman for The Trustees of Bernstein in Chichester, said: “In 2018 Chichester celebrated the 100th anniversary of Leonard Bernstein’s birth and centred around one of his most celebrated works, Chichester Psalms.

“Under the patronage of Dame Patricia Routledge the Bernstein in Chichester charity, who set up the 2018 festivities, is now seeking to raise funds to honour Leonard Bernstein and Chichester Psalms with a memorial plaque.

“We aim to raise £10,000. The plaque has been designed with the expertise and guidance of architect Richard Meynell and will be prepared by the stonemason Rob Jolly.

“The Bernstein plaque will be unveiled on May 17, marking the 60th anniversary of Chichester Psalms and during the year celebrating the 950th anniversary of the foundation of Chichester Cathedral. This will be followed by a performance of Chichester Psalms in the Cathedral, given by the Cathedral Choir under the direction of organist and master of the choristers Charles Harrison.

“Chichester Psalms came into being in 1965 through the artistic vision of Walter Hussey, the Dean of the Cathedral at the time. The work is one of a number of important commissions made by Walter Hussey, which include stained glass by Marc Chagall, the altar tapestry by John Piper and Graham Sutherland’s painting, Noli Me Tangere as well as music by Lennox Berkeley, Geoffrey Burgon, Herbert Howells, Kenneth Leighton and William Walton. The Cathedral also houses the interred ashes of another significant composer of the 20th century, Gustav Holst whose memorial can be found in the North Transept.

“In 2018 the charity, Bernstein in Chichester offered a year-long programme of events, culminating in a riveting performance of Chichester Psalms in the Cathedral. The performance replicated the line-up of the premiere performance in 1965 involving the cathedral choirs of Chichester, Salisbury and Winchester. They performed with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Bernstein’s protegée, Marin Alsop. Leonard Bernstein’s son Alexander, and choristers who had performed in the 1965 premiere were in the audience. Of the 2018 festivities Marin noted ‘no other city can match what you are doing this year.’”

Donations can be made to: Bernstein in Chichester, Nat West Account: Acc No: 54715458 Sort code: 52-41-32 or to call the charity’s chairman, Emma-Jane Wyatt to discuss further on 07894 098152.

Dame Patricia Routledge was chosen by Bernstein to star in his last musical, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Dame Patricia said: “Working with him was an unforgettable experience and resulted in a steadfast friendship. This plaque is a timely recognition of the worldwide significance of this beautiful work.”

Emma-Jane added: “Chichester Psalms is one of today’s most often performed choral works by both professional and amateur choirs world-wide. We believe we are right in saying that there is no other memorial to Leonard Bernstein in the UK.”