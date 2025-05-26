Chichester's Harold Fry: a musical "about healing and about redemption"

We are going to watch someone walk virtually the entire length of the country – without any of us leaving the Minerva Theatre in Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As director Katy Rudd says, that's part of the magic of theatre – the imaginative buy-in that it invites us to make.

The show is The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, starring Mark Addy and Jenna Russell, a new musical based on the novel by Rachel Joyce, adapted for the stage by Rachel and with music and lyrics by Passenger (until Saturday, June 14).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harold Fry – grey, tired and lonely – receives a letter from an old friend and heads out to post his reply. And keeps walking. From South Devon to Berwick upon Tweed. Leaving his bewildered wife Maureen behind. Because Harold is trying to make up for lost time, confront the ghosts in his past, and – perhaps – keep someone alive.

Katy is delighted to have been involved with the musical pretty much from the start: “I was approached by the producers and the writer who had this dream to turn it into musical. I'd read the book years before and I had loved it. Absolutely loved it. I was captivated by the characters and the story, and the whole thing had felt a bit like sun-bathing! And then years later this came to me. I met with Rachel and we talked. This was during the pandemic. This was a project that had about two years on zoom! She had already started thinking about the adaptation and we brought in a composer. We spent ages talking about where the songs should be and what they should be like. It was a beautifully collaborative process. As a director I work a lot with writers, and a lot of my work is collaborative but this one started from a much earlier point. We had lots of discussions about where we wanted it to be and who this composer should be. We thought about Passenger. I wanted a really modern folk sound and I wanted it to represent the UK. But there is also something about Passenger and his humour and his wit that I wanted.”

As for showing on stage the journey which the piece centres on: “ I'm always drawn to difficult things. I found the idea of this man walking the length of England without us leaving the room really exciting. I was also thinking about the story itself which is about healing and about redemption. And I loved the idea that at any point in your life, your life can change. That's a hugely hopeful idea and that's what musicals are fantastic at being able to communicate.

“Harold has a lot of pain and trauma that he has not dealt with. It is like he's been dead. Like he's been asleep but as he walks the process really brings him to life and lets him live again and I find that hugely moving, that idea that someone who is retired can change their life even though they might be near the end of their life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And you do all that in the theatre with imagination, lots of imagination. The best theatre is theatre that makes the audience use its own imagination to create things. And again the beautiful thing is that music is so great at doing that. Theatre is limitless. You can go anywhere. It is also about doors, opening doors and going through doors. We've had a lot of fun with it and I have got an incredible team of designers and everyone. We're looking at beautiful simple transportive things. The costumes are fantastic. You meet all these different people along the way and you know who they are from the costumes. I just wanted the whole thing to be playful and imaginative.”