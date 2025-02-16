Chichester's Open Mic Poetry celebrates The Poetry of Wine

The special guest at Open Mic Poetry at the New Park Centre, Jubilee Hall, on Wednesday 26 February is Matthew Stewart who works in Spain and lives between Extremadura and Chichester. Following two pamphlets with HappenStance Press, his first full collection, The Knives of Villalejo, met with positive responses. He’ll be reading from his acclaimed new collection at Chichester.

Looking ahead to his reading, Matthew said, "I might be from southern England, but I live in Extremadura, one of the most remote regions in Spain, where I work in the wine trade. These perspectives feed through into the poems I'll be reading in Chichester, with a focus on my second full collection, Whatever You Do, Just Don't, which was a Poetry Society Book of the Year."

Barry Smith, the event organiser, said, ‘One of Matthew’s poems is titled In the Wine Trade, so when asked about his favourite wines, Matthew gave a few tips and picked out a red Vinho Verde, a mature Rioja and a delicate Ribeira as good choices. We can expect more words of wisdom about both poetry and wine during the evening! His poems also cover the ups and downs of living in another country, the fallout for business people from Brexit and there’s a sequence inspired by footballers, so it’s a really varied mixture.’

The poet Clare Best has said of his work, ‘Things are distilled to their essence. Every word counts.’ Happenstance Press note some of the special qualities of Matthew’s writing on the back cover of the new book: ‘These poems refuse to be pigeon-holed. Whatever they focus on – matters of the heart, football, the post-Brexit marketplace – their method is concise and yet searching, serious but playful. Their language is English, their standpoint European. Line by line, he weighs the risks, invests meticulous skill, and finally invites the trust on which everything depends. He promises much – and he delivers.’

In the second part of the evening, local writers will get the chance to share the platform with Matthew and read their latest poems. As well as the wine trade and his own writing, Matthew is a supporter of other writers with his unique webzine, Rogue Strands, which covers reviews, commentary and the latest news in the poetry world. Barry added, ‘It promises to be a stimulating evening. Matthew has a distinctive take on life and experience which is reflected in his engaging poetry. We hope this will inspire old friends and newcomers to share their own poems in the open mic. Those who prefer just to sit back and listen are equally welcome.’

Future Open Mic Poetry sessions at New Park will feature a range of visiting poets, including Robert Hamberger on 26 March, Patrick Osada on 30 April and a double bill with Geoffrey Winch and Cherrie Taylor on 28 May.

Open Mic Poetry, Wednesday, 26 February, 7.30pm, Jubilee Hall, New Park Centre, Chichester. Entrance £5 on the door. (www.sdpf.org.uk)