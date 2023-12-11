Christmas Jumper Day at Durrington High School
and live on Freeview channel 276
Students took the opportunity to wear their jumpers and raise money for Save the Children. Staff also took the opportunity to get involved and wore their Christmas jumpers, too.
Alongside raising money for Save the Children, students at Durrington High School are also busy preparing Christmas hampers for the Trussell Trust and Christmas stockings for local primary School students.
Mr James Frost, assistant head teacher, said: “Christmas is a special time of year for students in our community and we want to make sure that we celebrate it in school. But even more important is the money and awareness raised by our pupils to help children from all across the UK whose Christmas might be more challenging.
"Kindness is one of our key values as a school and the students of Durrington High School want to help as many children as they can this Christmas.”