Christmas rock 'n' roll on the Eastbourne stage

That’ll Be The Day will take audiences on a holly-jolly sleigh ride through the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll this Christmas (Congress Theatre, Eastbourne, Saturday, December 14, 7.30pm).

Tickets from £27.50 are available from the box office on 01323 412000 or book online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

A spokesman said: “In this Christmas edition of the beloved touring production, the show’s founder Trevor Payne presents a rip-roaring celebration of pop culture from the 50s through to the 80s.

“Audiences can expect a line-up of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll classics of all time, performed by an outstanding ensemble of first-class vocalists, as well as a laugh-out-loud selection of comedy’s most beloved sketches. Complete with a thrilling line up of the nation’s favourite Christmas hits, That’ll Be the Day: So this is Christmas promises the iconic show that draws in fans from all over the country, infused with yuletide splendour that’s guaranteed to elicit holiday cheer.

“Since its first performance in 1988, That’ll Be the Day has built a long-standing reputation for delivering five-star entertainment, performing to over five million audience members and playing more than 200 performances every year. Trevor and the That’ll Be The Day team are bringing this all-new, refreshed edition of their Christmas show to brighten even the darkest December night.”

Trevor said: “Our aim with the That’ll Be the Day Christmas show is always to lift spirits and leave our audiences firmly in the mood for the festive season. We’re excited to take this new edition of the show on the road and visit so many fantastic venues across the country. The whole team works hard to deliver the highest possible quality production and keep everything fresh for our wonderful audiences who return year after year. Christmas starts right here!”

That’ll Be the Day has also raised over £1 million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, and numerous appeals, including the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal, through post-show bucket collections.