Classic celebration of Morecambe & Wise in Eastbourne this summer

Eastbourne Theatres have confirmed casting for their summer production of The Play What I Wrote, the hilarious celebration of comedy double act Morecambe and Wise at the Devonshire Park from August 1-30.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tickets on Eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call 01323 412000.

Ben Roddy returns as one half of a beleaguered comedy double act opposite Daniel Crowder with Marc Pickering completing the main cast; Daniel and Marc are coming to the Devonshire Park for the first time. The play also features a range of ‘special guest stars’, still to be revealed.

Ben Roddy is no stranger to Eastbourne, with appearances in last summer’s The Hound of the Baskervilles and 2023’s The Invisible Man (both Eastbourne Theatres Productions). Ben won best dame at the UK Panto Awards in 2024 for his role at the Marlowe in Canterbury and his screen credits include Absolutely Fabulous the Movie and the most recent Call the Midwife Christmas Special; other stage highlights include The Provoked Wife and Venice Preserved (both RSC).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Pickering’s varied career began working with Tim Burton in the gothic classic Sleepy Hollow opposite Johnny Depp. He has gone on to appear in a wide range of films and TV shows including HBO’s Boardwalk Empire, Borgia, Britain’s Got the Pop Factor for Peter Kay and Josh with Josh Widdicombe. His favourite stage work includes the European debut of The Toxic Avenger at Southwark Playhouse.

Daniel Crowder recently performed at The Mill in Sonning in Gypsy. Other notable roles include the international tour of Mamma Mia, The Mousetrap in the West End and The Graduate, West Yorkshire Playhouse and tour.

The Play What I Wrote comes from the production team behind the award-winning Devonshire Park pantomimes and last summer’s The Hound of the Baskervilles and previous shows The Invisible Man and Around the World in 80 Days.

Beleaguered comedy double act Ben and Daniel have reached an impasse. Daniel wants a change in direction. He’s written a new play, a historical theatrical epic set during the French Revolution called A Tight Squeeze for the Scarlet Pimple. But Ben wants to continue their comedy double act just as it was. He believes that if they perform a tribute to Morecambe and Wise, the critics will be kind, the audiences will love it and the double act will go on and on. But first they need a guest star…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With its roots firmly centred in a homage to the legendary comedy double act Eric and Ernie, this production celebrates the comedy of Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise as a reminder to those of us lucky enough to remember them the first time around and introduces the comedy genius of these two icons to younger audiences alike,” a spokesman said.

“Serving up a riotously fun couple of hours of live theatre, this comedy is set to be a must-see this summer. Laughs’ a plenty guaranteed.”

Written by Hamish McColl, Sean Foley and Eddie Braben, directed by Chris Jordan, designed by Julie Godfrey, The Play What I Wrote is at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre from Friday, August 1 until Saturday, August 30, nightly performances Tuesday to Saturday at 7.45pm, with Wednesday and Saturday 2.30pm matinees each week (no performances Monday or Sunday).