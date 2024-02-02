Collyer's welcomes Samina Iqbal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Collyer’s Head of Law, Janene Weymouth explained: “Samina is attached to Goldsmith Chambers in London and has strong expertise in EU law, Nationality Law, and Human Rights. She is also a First Tier Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber) Judge. We were so lucky to benefit from her expertise and were fascinated to learn about her journey to the Bar and an explanation of the type of work she does. Samina even brought her barristers gown and wig to show the students!”

Collyer’s Vice Principal (Curriculum) Rob Hussey was delighted: “Colossal thanks to Samina for taking time out from her busy schedule to educate and inspire the next generation of legal professionals.”

Janene added: “The talk was a great success, and the Lecture Theatre was at maximum capacity, filled with law students and other learners across a broad range of academic disciplines.

Collyer's students with Samina Iqbal