Concerns are being raised of ‘dangerous’ flooding on a major road near Horsham.

IT engineer Matt Peacock says that the A24 at Kingsfold floods every time there is heavy rain.

And he says he has been reporting it to West Sussex County Council for the past five years, but nothing has been done.

He fears someone could end up aquaplaning and getting killed.

There are safety fears over flooding on a major road near Horsham

“The flooding is on a bend, so if a person doesn't know that the flooding is there, it will take them by surprise, it also gets very deep too,” he said.

Matt, 47, who lives at nearby Capel, frequently travels to Kingsfold for his work.

He said he first reported this year’s flooding – near Nye’s builder’s merchants – to the county council in October. Problems arose again during heavy rain on Monday.

"This is my fifth year of reporting this,” said Matt. “I find it amazing that this problem is still going on.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “The site was assessed in November and works scheduled to jet/cleanse the highway drainage pipework and clear any blockages causing the issue.

“This was scheduled as a priority job but, since then, the weather has intervened with frequent periods of torrential rainfall and flood conditions – and a large influx of similar, priority jobs.

“For the protection of both the public and workforce, this site will need temporary traffic lights while the work is being done, which will be when the roadspace is available and as soon as possible now.