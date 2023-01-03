Concerns are being raised over drivers ignoring ‘Road Closed’ signs set up in Pulborough following a landslide.

The A29 was shut both ways between the A283 and St Mary’s Church last week following the landslide and is expected to remain closed for some time yet.

West Sussex County Council is urging people to heed the closure signs and says that engineers will be on the scene today (Tuesday) to assess the embankment.

Local residents have taken to social media to express concerns for people’s safety after reporting that a number of drivers and motorbike riders have been ignoring the road closure signs.

A landslide on the London Road at Pulborough has made it necessary to close the road, but some people have been moving the closure signs and driving through. Pic S Robards SR2301031

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “Given the complexity and extent of the landslide to the private embankment, we have been seeking advice from structural experts to understand what is required so that we can safely reopen the road.

"Investigations are continuing and geotechnical engineers will be assessing the embankment today (Tuesday).

“Officers are driving the diversionary route today to ensure the signage is adequate. We would appeal to road users to please heed the ‘road closed’ signs, which are there for everyone’s safety.”

The closed road following the landslide in Pulborough. Pic S Robards SR2301031

Drivers have been ignoring 'road closed' signs following a landslide in Pulborough. Photo: Bob Lilley