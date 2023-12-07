Cooper & Son looking for donations of filled shoe boxes for local children

Cooper & Son, part of the UK’s oldest funeral directors, C.P.J. Field, are helping to bring smiles to children this Christmas time.

Supporting Belles of the Ball, a charity that supports disadvantaged children, young people and families experiencing poverty, bereavement and mental health problems, as well as Butterflies Child & Adolescent Counselling Service, Cooper & Son are looking for donations of filled shoe boxes to give to local children from low income families.

Cooper & Son are encouraging the local community to fill up shoe boxes with small gifts such as small toys, sweet teats, and craft items for Belles children.

As a 10th generation family-run funeral directors, C.P.J. Field is passionate about serving and supporting charities and initiatives within the community and is proud to play an active role in the communities it serves.

Please see further details below: