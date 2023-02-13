Henry Smith MP has welcomed the decision announced by Center Parcs that they will not be progressing plans, announced in July 2021, to develop a holiday site at Oldhouse Warren, Worth.

Henry Smith MP at Oldhouse Warren with the Sussex Wildlife Trust in November 2022.

Henry said: “I’m delighted that the ancient woodland in Oldhouse Warren just outside Maidenbower is saved from development!

“I’d like to thank area councillors, Kim Jaggard, Jennifer Millar-Smith, Bob Lanzer, Duncan Crow and Duncan Peck for their efforts to protect this local habitat.

“Over recent months I’ve continued to reiterate the opposition of great numbers of local residents to the holiday site proposals. I discussed this with the Woodland Trust in Parliament last week and in November I was pleased to meet the Sussex Wildlife Trust on the site itself.

“It’s the right decision and it’s good to see that Center Parcs have also reached this conclusion.

“This victory is welcome news for a beautiful part of the Sussex countryside!

