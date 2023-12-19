Crawley primary school celebrates results

Broken down into individual subjects, tables positions for West Sussex ranked OLQOH as 2nd out of 302 schools for Grammar, 4th out of 302 schools for Mathematics, joint 14th out of 302 schools for Reading and joint 46th out of 302 schools for Writing.

Deputy head teacher, Jan Miles, commented ‘Well done to all of the children, now in Y7, for achieving so well, and to everyone who supported them from EYFS to Y6. As with all schools, without the professionalism, determination and hard work of so many colleagues, our children would not have progressed and achieved so well. Nonetheless, we want to do even more, because as our school moto reads, ‘Getting Better Never Stops!’