Crawley primary school celebrates results
Overall, combined Age Related Expectations (ARE) for Reading, Writing and Maths for 2022/2023 ranked OLQOH 23rd out of the 302 Primary Schools in West Sussex.
Broken down into individual subjects, tables positions for West Sussex ranked OLQOH as 2nd out of 302 schools for Grammar, 4th out of 302 schools for Mathematics, joint 14th out of 302 schools for Reading and joint 46th out of 302 schools for Writing.
The progress measure for Mathematics (Y2 – Y6) was 3rd best in County, with OLQOH’s Reading progress through Key Stage 2 joint 23rd in West Sussex (again, out of 302 schools).
Deputy head teacher, Jan Miles, commented ‘Well done to all of the children, now in Y7, for achieving so well, and to everyone who supported them from EYFS to Y6. As with all schools, without the professionalism, determination and hard work of so many colleagues, our children would not have progressed and achieved so well. Nonetheless, we want to do even more, because as our school moto reads, ‘Getting Better Never Stops!’