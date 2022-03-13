Crews tackle blaze at Brighton home

Emergency services have been called to Longhill Road following reports of a fire.

Reports first came in at around 1.30pm today (Sunday, March 13). The road has been closed while crews from Roedean, Preston Circus and Newhaven work together to stop the flames.

In a statement this afternoon, a spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is in attendance at a fire at a home in Longhill Road, Brighton.

"We were called at 13.34 today. As of 14.30 we have crews from Roedean, Preston Circus and Newhaven on scene along with the aerial ladder platform from Brighton and the Command Support Unit from Lewes.

"The fire is affecting the roof of the three storey building.

"Crews are using breathing apparatus as well as jets and an thermal imaging camera.