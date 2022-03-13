Crews tackle blaze at Brighton home

Fire crews have been called to deal with a fire in the roof of a Brighton home.

By Joe Stack
Sunday, 13th March 2022, 3:12 pm

Emergency services have been called to Longhill Road following reports of a fire.

Reports first came in at around 1.30pm today (Sunday, March 13). The road has been closed while crews from Roedean, Preston Circus and Newhaven work together to stop the flames.

In a statement this afternoon, a spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service is in attendance at a fire at a home in Longhill Road, Brighton.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service

"We were called at 13.34 today. As of 14.30 we have crews from Roedean, Preston Circus and Newhaven on scene along with the aerial ladder platform from Brighton and the Command Support Unit from Lewes.

"The fire is affecting the roof of the three storey building.

"Crews are using breathing apparatus as well as jets and an thermal imaging camera.

"Police are assisting with the road closure and local buses are on diversion. There are no reports of injuries."

