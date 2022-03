Shoreham RNLI and Sussex Police were called to deal with reports of a man who was trying to go into the water by Worthing Pier at about 12am today.

The person was described as 'despondent' by a Shoreham RNLI spokesman.

In a statement on social media, they said: "Our all weather lifeboat was launched just after midnight on Sunday to a report of a despondent man trying to go into the water east of Worthing Pier.

Police stock image