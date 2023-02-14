A 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at The Esplanade yesterday (February 13) after falling from a building.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said the incident took place at 9am yesterday morning and officers arrived on the scene after receiving a number of initial reports.

Once there, officers found that a man had fallen from a building. Police say the 52-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene .

"His next of kin have been informed and there are not believed to be any circumstances,” they said.

Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said teams were called at about 9.11am to assist Sussex Police officers. One fire engine was called to the scene and booked away at about midday.

More on this as we have it.

