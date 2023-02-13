A Beatles tribute band has raised more than £600 for a church in Middleton-on-Sea this week.

With more than eighty fans in attendance and plenty of refreshments to hands, St Nicholas Church rocked out to the sounds of Beatles revival band ‘I Fell Fine’ on Saturday, February 11.

Lead guitarist Lee Jenkins, bassist Dan Thomas, and drummer Ray Timms brought audiences to their feet with inspired renditions of Beatles classics like ‘Hey Jude’, ‘Yesterday’, ‘Let It Be’, ‘All My Loving’, ‘Get Back’ and ‘Love Me Do’.

The church’s new curate, Father Paul Nash, was also introduced to the audience, who took part in a well-support raffle and helped raise money for the church’s upkeep.

Beatles tribute band I Feel Fine at St Nicholas Church in Middleton-On-Sea

With roots as far back as the 11th century, Staff at St Nicholas church describe it as ‘the beating heart of our community’ and offer a range of services to locals and visitors, including baptism, marriage ceremonies and funerals.

To find out more, visit stnicholasmiddleton.co.uk or visit their Facebook page.

