Armed police were called to an incident in Horsham following reports of a person armed with a weapon.

Calls were made to Sussex Police from worried Horsham residents after they spotted someone carrying a firearm in public.

Now police are urging young people and their parents to make sure that air weapons and BB guns are used ‘legally.’

A similar incident to that in Horsham was also reported in Selsey.

A police spokesperson said: “In both cases, the weapons seen were not viable firearms, but looked realistic and caused public concern. Both incidents were entirely avoidable, had those involved taken sensible steps not to have the items in public.

“All air weapons and air soft guns must be used on private property and have the permission of the property owner.

“They must also be two-tone in colour to clearly demarcate them from being an illegal firearm.”

Inspector Oli Fisher from Sussex Police’s Tactical Firearms Unit added: “BB guns and air weapons are legal to buy and many people in the county will own them.

"It is important for everyone who owns or handles one to make sure they understand the law and stay within it. In some cases, items are made to look more realistic by being repainted.

"If the colour of the items is changed to make them look like a real firearm, this risks causing unnecessary concern to the general public.

"In these circumstances, armed response officers will often be deployed to respond to these concerns from the public.

