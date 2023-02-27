Edit Account-Sign Out
Armed police make arrest on A27 in Worthing

Armed police arrested a man following a large emergency response on the A27 in Worthing on Saturday (February 25).

By Sam Morton
1 hour ago
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 5:01pm

Up to ten police vehicles – some carrying armed officers – were seen on the A27 near Offington roundabout around 4.45pm.

According to an eye-witness, police cars were seen ‘blistering through Arundel’ towards Worthing.

An occupant of a white van, with smashed windows, was arrested at the scene. It came after a reported ‘hard stop’ on approach to the roundabout, on the eastbound carriageway.

As of Monday afternoon (January 27), Sussex Police has been unable to provide details about the incident. This story will be updated when an official statement is released.

1. A27 police incident

Armed police incident on A27 near Offington roundabout

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo Sales

