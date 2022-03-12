Armed police 'negotiating arrest' of man in Bognor Regis incident

Armed officers have been called to an ongoing incident in Maple Gardens where a man is reported to have bee making threats.
Police have assured the public there is 'no known risk' to the community.
In a brief statement on social media, a spokesman for Arun Police said: "We are currently responding to an incident in Maple Gardens, Bognor Regis.
"Negotiations for the arrest of a man are ongoing, and due to reported threats, armed officers have containment of the scene. There is no known risk to the wider community at this time."