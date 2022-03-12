Armed police 'negotiating arrest' of man in Bognor Regis incident

Police are at the scene of an incident in Bognor Regis this afternoon (Saturday, March 12).

By Joe Stack
Saturday, 12th March 2022, 12:38 pm

Armed officers have been called to an ongoing incident in Maple Gardens where a man is reported to have bee making threats.

Police have assured the public there is 'no known risk' to the community.

In a brief statement on social media, a spokesman for Arun Police said: "We are currently responding to an incident in Maple Gardens, Bognor Regis.

Sussex Police stock image

"Negotiations for the arrest of a man are ongoing, and due to reported threats, armed officers have containment of the scene. There is no known risk to the wider community at this time."

