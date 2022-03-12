Man arrested following armed police incident in Bognor Regis

Officers have confirmed an arrest has been made and said the incident has been 'safely resolved' after armed police descended on Maple Gardens.

In an earlier statement, police said officers were negotiating for the arrest of a man following reporter threats.

The public has been thanked for its patience.

Marine Gardens in Bognor Regis

In the latest statement, a spokesman for Arun Police said: "We can confirm the earlier incident in Maple Gardens, Bognor Regis, has since been safely resolved.

"A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in custody. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

An earlier statement was also posted while the incident was still ongoing.