Armed police sent to Lewes secondary school after ‘threatening phone call’
Police said they were called to Priory School in Mountfield Road after they received a threatening phone call shortly after 2pm on Friday, October 18.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: "Due to the nature of the threat, armed officers were quickly deployed to the scene and the school acted quickly to implement their lockdown procedures. Police are now satisfied that there was no substance to the threat made and a criminal investigation is under way to establish the identity of the person responsible.
“We would like to thank the school for working in partnership and acting so quickly to safeguard the children there. Also, the parents and the wider community for understanding and coping with the disruption caused.”
A Priory School spokesperson said at about 4pm on Friday: “At approximately 2.30pm today we received a call from Sussex Police informing us that a credible threat had been made against the school. Based on the information they had received, they advised us to initiate lockdown procedures at the school which we did for a short amount of time. Shortly afterwards, the Inspector handling the incident called to advise that based on further information, they had concluded that the threat was a hoax and we could lift the lockdown procedure, which we did.”
They said: “Parents and carers should be reassured by both the police response and the school procedures, which worked smoothly to ensure everyone's safety in an emergency situation.”