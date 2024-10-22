Sheffield Park station on the Bluebell Railway. Photo by Lawrence Smith

The Bluebell Railway is hoping to build a new signal box at Sheffield Park station to match its period style.

The Bluebell Railway Trust applied to Lewes District Council, via its agent Cowan Architects, to construct the two-storey signal box, as well as a single-storey telecommunications and relay building with associated underground duct work.

People can see the application using reference LW/24/0651 at www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/article/1797/Search-and-view-planning-applications.

The application said the signal box and other building would be on land at the end of the western platform between the existing track and the carriage shed.

It said: “The proposed design is for a two-story, three-bay signal box built as a replica of a Saxby & Farmer type 5 signal box (as found at Lewes – four bay version) that would have been typical of the period when Sheffield Park station was built. It is important that the signal box visually matches the surrounding station buildings so it will not affect the visitor experience or the use of the station for filming purposes.”

The application said the proposed signal box would be a larger stand-alone structure to take over from the current mid-platform signal box built shortly after the formation of the Bluebell Railway. It added that the new signal box would be roughly opposite the site of the original north signal box that was demolished during the interwar period.

It continued: “The proposed signal box would be constructed of a red brick to match the surrounding Sheffield Park station buildings. The low level facing brickwork would be in a English bond and the upper facing brickwork would be in a Flemish bond with plinth, banding and brick pilasters details typical of type 5 signal boxes. Doors and window heads at ground floor level would have brick arches and ground floor windows would have stone sills. The layout would consist of an open plan ground floor locking room and a first floor signal room. The locking room would have a single external door and three windows on both the East and West elevations to enable the public to see the inner workings of the signal box.”

It added that the new signal box would be built around an existing lever frame that is in the railway’s collection.

The planning statement by Cowan Architects said: “The Bluebell Railway have established that due to the popularity of the line and the number of services they run, that improved signal box and relay and telecomunications

facilities are required at Sheffiled Park Station.”

It said: “Sheffield Park is today the southernmost station of the Bluebell Railway (BBR), the very first standard gauge former British Rail line in Britain to be taken over by volunteers in 1960. The line was formerly part of the Lewes and East Grinstead Railway, opening in 1882, that connected the two market towns with the rest of the railway network at the time.”

It added: “The three remaining BBR stations have been restored in the various colours of the railway companies who would have operated them throughout their history. Sheffield Park Station has been restored in the colours of the LB&SCR era of the 1880s, in crimson and cream livery.”