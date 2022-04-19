Armed robber escapes with cash, cigarettes and alcohol in Crawley off-licence raid

Police say that the robber entered McColl’s at Gossops Parade at around 9.20pm yesterday (April 18) and demanded cash while brandishing a silver knife.

He is described as white, with stubble and brown eyes. He was wearing a black bucket hat, grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey hooded top, embroidered with ‘Hoodrich’ across the chest.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesperson said: “Thankfully, nobody was physically harmed during the robbery.

Sussex Police

“Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is urged to contact police online, or via 101, quoting serial 1328 of 18/04.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”