Arrests made in Wealden for offences including stalking

More than 10 arrests were made in Wealden this week for offences including stalking, according to officers.

Police said other offences included ABH, criminal damage and drug possession.

Sussex Police. Picture from Jeremy Glew-Deval SUS-220102-143348001

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “As we head into the weekend the safety and welfare of our local community remains our top priority.

“If you are out and about this weekend and see or hear anything we need to know about, stop and let us know, or contact us online/101 (non-emergency)

“Remember, always call 999 in an emergency/crime in action.”