A group of men entered the Two Faced Twins Art Gallery, in Marine Parade, Steyne Gardens, at around 5.20pm on Saturday (July 16).

One member of staff was working in the gallery at the time when large pieces of artwork were removed.

According to the gallery owners – artists Stella and Gem Stevens – the burglars took ‘whatever they could get their hands on’.

If you see anyone carrying or trying to sell this artwork, please report it to the gallery and the police. Photo: Two Faced Twins

In a social media post, the twins wrote: “Staff were in the gallery shouting at the thieves but they just carried on taking things and running away.

“This was an awful, traumatic thing to happen.

“If you see anyone carrying or trying to sell our artwork, please report it to us and the police. Take photos if you can. Thank you.”

Sussex Police said six men – who ‘ran off in the direction of Brighton Road’ after the burglary – are being sought in connection with the incident.

A spokesperson said: “One of the suspects is described as black, 6ft 2in, aged between 20 and 30 and wearing wrap-around sunglasses.

"This man distracted staff whilst the rest of the group made off with the artwork."

The brave member of staff, who remonstrated with the thieves, managed to ‘limit what was taken’.

But he said he was outnumbered and ultimately powerless to stop the burglary.

"It was unpleasant,” he said. “I was literally surrounded by people trying to pick things up.

“You get sort of hyped up by it – it’s a combination of fear and anger.”

The gallery has now decided to add extra security measures.

Anyone who saw anything, or has any relevant information, is asked to report it to police online, or via calling 101, quoting serial 1101 of 16/07.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.