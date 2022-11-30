Police said the first incident happened on Sunday, November 27, between 7pm and 9pm, in Church Lane, Haywards Heath.
They said the garage door was open and an ‘unknown person’ tried to take a quad bike. But police said the suspect was disturbed by the owner after their dog started to bark. The suspect ran off and left the quad bike behind, they said.
The crime reference is 1145.
Most Popular
Police said the second incident was a break-in at a property on Copyhold Lane in Cuckfield, in which three push bikes were stolen.
The incident happened overnight from Saturday to Sunday, November 26-27, and the crime reference is 0485.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We have received reports of several shed and garages being broken into recently in Crawley and Mid Sussex. Please ensure your property is secure, keeping bikes and other valuables safe. For residents that have a garage within a garage block communal area, visit often to ensure that all is ok. Fitting good strong locks or an alarm system is a good deterrent in keeping the burglars out. Ensure that items are secured within the premises using locks and other devices.”
Police said the top five items that are normally stolen are bikes, mowers, sports equipment, power tools and garden tools.
People with information about these incidents can call 101, quoting the reference number.
Alternatively people can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.