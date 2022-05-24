Bexhill man jailed for historic child sex offences

Police said Keith Alan Fairbrother, 59, of Glovers Lane in Bexhill, was sentenced at Chichester Crown Court on May 9, having been convicted on April 6 after a two-week trial, of four offences of rape and three offences of sexual assault by penetration.

Fairbrother assaulted the girl over a five-year period.

Detective Constable Ella Bigsby of the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: "His victim showed great courage in contacting us, supporting the investigation and giving evidence in court, resulting in his conviction and the removal from the streets of an opportunist but predatory sex offender."

The victim said: "In coming forward to the police I finally did what adults around me should have done all those years ago, and became the person I needed when younger.

"Thank you to everyone who was involved in the case, with a special thank you to DC Ella Bigsby for being my strength, barrister Jennifer Gray for being my voice, and the jury."