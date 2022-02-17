Bexhill: Police called as vehicle blocks road for 90 minutes

Officers arrived at the scene on the A269 Ninfield Road, near the junction with Turkey Road, at around 6.30pm.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The carriageway was cleared around 90 minutes later. No arrests were made.”

The blocked carriageway caused traffic congestion in nearby roads in Sidley.