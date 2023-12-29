Bexhill woman who was 4 times over legal drink-drive limit crashed car ‘as children were leaving school nearby’
Teresa Atkins failed a roadside breath test after the collision in Wrestwood Road, Bexhill, police said.
A spokesperson said: “The collision happened as children were leaving a school nearby.”
Sussex Police said she tested positive for 157 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath. In custody her sample was 142 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath.
Atkins, 49, of Wentworth Close, Bexhill, appeared before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on December 5 where she admitted driving a vehicle above the legal alcohol limit, driving without valid insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, police said today (Friday, December 29).
She was released on court bail and will next appear before the same court for sentencing on March 25, 2024. She was also given an interim driving disqualification.
PC Graham Fox, from the Roads Policing Unit (RPU), said: “This collision happened at school pickup time when there was a large number of young children walking along the pavement.
“Her actions were reckless and it is extremely lucky that she did not cause serious harm to herself, the other driver and anyone else on the road.”
Her arrest happened as part of Operation Limit, a nationwide campaign to tackle drink and drug-driving which runs from December 1 to January 1.
In keeping with previous campaigns, police said some of those convicted of these offences will be identified by Sussex Police to help raise awareness of the campaign and to highlight the consequences as a deterrent to others to prevent them committing the same offences.