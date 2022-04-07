Bognor Regis man arrested in connection with weapons and drug sales

Officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU) arrested two people in connection with the production and supply of stun guns on Tuesday (April 5).

The Bognor man was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to sell/transfer a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation device/thing, conspiracy to manufacture a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid/gas/electrical incapacitation device/thing and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B – Ketamine. He was released on police bail until 3 May.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 17-year-old boy from St Albans, Hertfordshire, was also arrested on suspicion of the same firearms offences along with conspiracy to supply a controlled drug of Class B – Ketamine. He was released under investigation.

Sussex Police stock

The arrests are in connection with the supply of firearms prohibited under Section 5 of the Firearms Act via a messaging app and the postal service.

Detective Inspector Graham Curtis, from SEROCU, leading the operation, said: “Warrants were executed by SEROCU officers in St Albans and Bognor Regis as part of an ongoing SEROCU investigation which was launched after we received information about the supply of illegal stun guns.

"In the wrong hands, prohibited weapons such as these can have devastating consequences and these arrests demonstrate our commitment to act upon information we receive from the community and to protect the public from harm.”