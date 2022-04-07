Brad Hanson and Sam Hughes, who are best known for their range of funny and informative videos online that rack up millions of views, announced on April 5 that they have signed a national DAB breakfast show beginning on Monday, April 25.

Fix Radio will become a national DAB radio station on May 3.

Sam Hughes, from Bognor Regis, said himself and Brad never expected to progress so much in radio.

He said: “Fix Radio approached us about two years ago to do a Friday show, so we did an hour every Friday, then last year we signed everyday for an hour from 10am to 11am and now the radio station has grown a lot and we’ve been given the opportunity to have the breakfast show.

“We’re like the main draw on the radio basically.”

Brad and Sam will be on the radio Monday to Friday, from 6am to 9am bringing morning banter and game shows including their own version of Family Fortunes with Brad and his wife called ‘Baldy Versus Wifey’.

The duo have made use of their property in Glouchester Road and turned one of the rooms into a radio room so they can broadcast their show from there instead of in London, where Fix is based.

Brad and Sam said they were both over the moon about their exciting news.

Sam said: “We never really went into radio thinking we were going to get any further then the hour every Friday, we were only doing it because we liked Fix Radio.

“Now it’s all gone a bit crazy. We are still digesting the news at the moment but we are absolutely buzzing to have the breakfast show and to grow with Fix.

“We’ve also got Jack, our producer who is amazing, he is next level and is such a nice guy.

“We are just completely over the moon with it.”

