Bognor Regis pubs closed early over the weekend as police issue town centre dispersal order

Bognor Regis Town Centre

Several pubs in Bognor Regis closed early on Saturday night (May 18), citing concerns about safety.

The Waverley in Aldwick, The Fox Inn in Felpham, and The Beresford were just some of the pubs which opted to close much earlier than usual on Saturday night.

Addressing customers via Facebook, staff at The Fox Inn said they were closing with ‘deep regret’ in response to circumstances beyond their control. The Waverley, meanwhile, closed at 7.30pm on Saturday night, and similarly early on Sunday night (May 19).

"We are sorry to say that we have shut our doors early tonight . Once again, everyone is okay and it is just for safe measures,” a staff member said.

Responding to a request for comment from Sussex World, a Sussex Police spokesperson added: “As part of routine crime prevention policing, officers visited a number of venues in Chichester, Bognor Regis and the surrounding areas on Saturday evening (18 May). Officers engaged with the premises and provided crime prevention advice, but did not advise or inform any venues to close.