Bognor Regis pubs closed early over the weekend as police issue town centre dispersal order
The Waverley in Aldwick, The Fox Inn in Felpham, and The Beresford were just some of the pubs which opted to close much earlier than usual on Saturday night.
Addressing customers via Facebook, staff at The Fox Inn said they were closing with ‘deep regret’ in response to circumstances beyond their control. The Waverley, meanwhile, closed at 7.30pm on Saturday night, and similarly early on Sunday night (May 19).
"We are sorry to say that we have shut our doors early tonight . Once again, everyone is okay and it is just for safe measures,” a staff member said.
Responding to a request for comment from Sussex World, a Sussex Police spokesperson added: “As part of routine crime prevention policing, officers visited a number of venues in Chichester, Bognor Regis and the surrounding areas on Saturday evening (18 May). Officers engaged with the premises and provided crime prevention advice, but did not advise or inform any venues to close.
“A small number of arrests were made for assault and assault on an emergency worker, and a section 34 dispersal order was authorised in Bognor Regis town centre to prevent further disorder.”