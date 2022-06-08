The bomb squad have arrived in Tarring Road after being alerted by police officers.

Sussex Police said officers first attended an address in Tarring Road at around 9am this morning (Wednesday, June 8).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Inside the address, officers were concerned about a suspicious package that was found,” a police spokesperson said.

The bomb squad have joined Sussex Police officers at the scene in Tarring Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team has been called to the scene.

"The road in the area has been closed as a precaution, and officers have thanked residents for their patience while this incident is resolved.”

According to traffic reports, a detour is in operation via St Lawrence Avenue and South Farm Road. This is affecting Stagecoach buses, with heavy traffic reported in the area on A2031 Tarring Road eastbound from Heene Road to Shakespeare Road.

The bomb squad have joined Sussex Police officers at the scene in Tarring Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The bomb squad have joined Sussex Police officers at the scene in Tarring Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The bomb squad have joined Sussex Police officers at the scene in Tarring Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell