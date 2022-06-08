Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet and Wizz Air flights for Wednesday, June 8

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet which is axing flights from Gatwick, with Wizz Air also cancelling a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of easyJet and Wizz Air flights that have been grounded so far today (Wednesday, June 8) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Wednesday, June 8) at Gatwick Airport.

Gatwick Airport cancellations - across all terminals (from 9am)

10.30am – easyJet flight to Belfast City – EZY702

11.20am – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EZY8192

11.35am – easyJet flight to Alicante – EZY8660

11.35am – easyJet flight to Bologna – EZY6416

11.55am – easyJet flight to Milan-Linate – EZY8202

12.05pm – easyJet flight to Malaga – EZY8600

12.10pm – easyJet flight to Ljubljana – EZY8422

12.25pm – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EZY6442

12.35pm – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EJU8194

1pm – easyJet flight to Rome – EZY8252

2pm – Wizz Air flight to Faro – W95732

3.25pm – Wizz Air flight to Madrid – W65009C

5.30pm – easyJet flight to Venice – EZY6470

5.35pm – easyJet flight to Milan-Bergamo – EZY8180

5.50pm – easyJet flight to Naples – EJU8541

7.25pm – easyJet flight to Pisa – EZY8234

8pm – Wizz Air flight to Madrid – W65757C

8.40pm – Wizz Air flight to Madrid – W65755C