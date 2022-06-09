The bomb squad joined Sussex Police officers on Wednesday afternoon (June 8) at an address in the same road.
"Inside the address, officers were concerned about a suspicious package that was found,” a police spokesperson said.
"The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team were called to the scene and safely destroyed the package,” they said.
Police added that a 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and remains in custody.
New photographs show a bomb disposal vehicle back in Worthing this evening with a police van and robot.
Adur and Worthing Police announced via Twitter: “Officers are in attendance at Tarring Road in Worthing following the discovery of a suspicious substance at a property.
“The road has been closed between the junctions of Shakespeare Road and Heene Road as a precaution.
“We thank the public for their patience at this time.”