The bomb disposal squad has been spotted in Worthing again this evening (Thursday, June 9)

The bomb squad joined Sussex Police officers on Wednesday afternoon (June 8) at an address in the same road.

"Inside the address, officers were concerned about a suspicious package that was found,” a police spokesperson said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team were called to the scene and safely destroyed the package,” they said.

The bomb disposal squad has been spotted in Worthing again this evening (Thursday, June 9)

Police added that a 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and remains in custody.

New photographs show a bomb disposal vehicle back in Worthing this evening with a police van and robot.

Adur and Worthing Police announced via Twitter: “Officers are in attendance at Tarring Road in Worthing following the discovery of a suspicious substance at a property.

“The road has been closed between the junctions of Shakespeare Road and Heene Road as a precaution.

The bomb disposal squad has been spotted in Worthing again this evening (Thursday, June 9)