The bomb squad joined Sussex Police officers at an address in Tarring Road on Wednesday (June 8).

"Inside the address, officers were concerned about a suspicious package that was found,” a police spokesperson said.

"The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team were called to the scene and safely destroyed the package.”

Police said a 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and remains in custody.

Tarring Road was closed ‘as a precaution’ whilst the bomb squad were at the scene. It reopened shortly after 10am. Click here to see video from the scene.

However, emergency services, including a fire crew, remained at the scene on Thursday morning.

The police spokesperson added: “Officers have thanked residents for their patience during this incident and can expect to see an increased police presence while enquiries continue.”

The bomb squad have joined Sussex Police officers at the scene in Tarring Road, Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell