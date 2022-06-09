The bomb squad joined Sussex Police officers at an address in Tarring Road on Wednesday (June 8).
"Inside the address, officers were concerned about a suspicious package that was found,” a police spokesperson said.
"The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team were called to the scene and safely destroyed the package.”
Police said a 52-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and remains in custody.
Tarring Road was closed ‘as a precaution’ whilst the bomb squad were at the scene. It reopened shortly after 10am. Click here to see video from the scene.
However, emergency services, including a fire crew, remained at the scene on Thursday morning.
The police spokesperson added: “Officers have thanked residents for their patience during this incident and can expect to see an increased police presence while enquiries continue.”