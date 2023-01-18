Drivers racing their cars on a major road between Horsham and Crawley are terrorising people living nearby.

Families at Kilnwood Vale and at Holmbush say that ‘boy racers’ have been holding regular illegal car meets in the area for the past year but that they have got worse recently with some drivers hitting 100mph on the A264.

Company director Andrew Finnegan said: “Until you actually see and hear it, it’s difficult to understand just how scary it is.

"The A264 road is a very fast road anyway on this stretch. This is just a track for them. People say their kids are terrified and their pets are terrified by the noise. It’s scarily noisy.

Police are appealing for information when a driver was spotted 'drifting' a BMW round Kilnwood Vale roundabout on the A264

"Some residents can’t sleep because there are cars zooming by all the time.”

He said he had witnessed one recent ‘meet’ and “felt nervous just standing by the side of the road. The drivers have little regard for other people and their safety. They don’t seem to care at all.”

Sussex Police have described one driving incident on January 5 when a BMW driver was videoed ‘drifting’ round Kilnwood Vale as ‘shocking.’

Chief Inspector Jim Collen said: “The manner of driving captured in this video is truly shocking. This is not what the police or the wider public expect of a safe and competent driver, and I am appalled by anyone who feels this is acceptable.

“The level of risk involved is unfathomable and I would discourage anyone from lauding such behaviour. We absolutely will not tolerate this sort of stupidity. Not only has the driver risked their own life, they have also risked the lives of any other occupants in the car, other roads users, and the dozens of pedestrians who were present to witness it.”

He added: “We recognise there is a large following of car enthusiasts who enjoy meeting up and sharing their passion with other like-minded individuals, however there is absolutely no place for this kind of driving on public roads. It is hugely risky and irresponsible, and it puts people at risk of death or serious injury.”

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin says he was “appalled” to see the video footage captured at Kilnwood Vale. “This behaviour is wholly unacceptable and the police have now in place a targeted plan. I also raised it with Katy Bourne, the Police and Crime Commissioner, and we will be following up on the issue.”

He is urging residents to complete a crime survey on his website – jeremyquin.com. “We live in what is widely and rightly regarded as a relatively safe area but it is important that we always receive the resources required to ensure that remains the case and anti-social and criminal behaviour is stamped out early."

Police are urging anyone who has any information about the incident on January 5 or the vehicle involved to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 620 of 10/01.