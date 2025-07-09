Boy ‘threatened and assaulted’ by two teenagers has e-bike stolen in Ifield

By Matt Pole
Published 9th Jul 2025, 16:50 BST
Sussex Police are appealing for information after two teenagers ‘threatened and assaulted’ a boy in Ifield – and then stole his e-bike.

Sussex Police said the item, a Sur Ron IBX2022 was taken from a 16-year-old boy on land at Fairway, near Sandpiper Close, at about 6.30pm on May 22.

Police said the boy reported being approached by two teenagers carrying knives, who threatened and assaulted him.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of robbery, and they have been bailed, pending further investigation.

Police are appealing for information after an e-bike was stolen in a robbery in Ifield. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police are issuing an appeal with images of the e-bike, and are also appealing for any further witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information can report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 1281 of 22/05

