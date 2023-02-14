A Sussex man who burgled a flat, used stolen car keys to steal from a victim’s car and fraudulently used bank cards has been jailed, police have said.

Sussex Police said that Anthony Smith, 49, of Wellington Road, Brighton, was sentenced to two years and five months in prison at Lewes Crown Court.

Police explained that he was caught on CCTV on December 5, 2022, while entering a block of flats in Palmeira Square, Hove.

A police spokesperson said: “Smith was wearing a white fleece as he climbed the stairs, but descended shortly after wearing a large blue coat, with a second in his hands.

Sussex Police said Anthony Smith, 49, of Wellington Road, Brighton, pleaded guilty to all charges at Lewes Crown Court

“One of the coats contained a resident’s car keys, which Smith used to steal expensive toiletries, clothing and £120 of alcohol drinks from the vehicle. The coat also had the victim’s bank cards in the pocket, which Smith used to make purchases at a number of shops and a McDonald’s nearby. He was captured on CCTV using the bank card in a local shop, wearing the same clothes as during the burglary.

“On 9 December, 2022, Smith was arrested at his home address. A search of the property found several of the stolen items, which were returned to his victim. He was charged with burglary, theft from a motor vehicle and three counts of making false representation.”

Police said Smith pleaded guilty to all charges at Lewes Crown Court on Friday, January 27, and was sentenced to two years and five months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Jo Benton said: “Anthony Smith’s sentence marks another success for our dedicated burglary investigation team – under Operation Greenfinch - in Brighton and Hove. Smith is an individual well-known to the division who has harmed our communities for a number of years. Prolific offenders such as these are prime targets for Greenfinch and this sentence should send a clear message that we have the resources, determination and expertise to catch burglars in our city and get victims the justice they deserve.”